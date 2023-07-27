Third Eye Capital names David Steele as president and COO

The appointment becomes effective August 15, 2023

Third Eye Capital, a Canadian provider of asset-based financing solutions, has appointed David Steele as president and chief operating officer. The appointment becomes effective August 15, 2023.

In the new role, Steele will be responsible for overseeing Third Eye’s operational and administrative functions, including strategic planning, finance and accounting, performance and risk management, and compliance.

Previously, Steele served as the Canadian president and CEO of Russell Investments.

“As an industry veteran and proven leader, we are delighted to welcome David to Third Eye Capital,” said Arif Bhalwani, CEO of Third Eye Capital, in a statement. “David’s career has been nothing short of impressive, successfully delivering strong results and expanding investment capabilities, all while effectively cultivating a culture built on trust, engagement, and inclusion. He was instrumental in the transformation and enhancement of all the business units he has led, and I am confident that David has the skills and vision to allow us to continue to scale and grow.”

Based in Toronto, Third Eye provides asset-based financing solutions to companies that are underserved or overlooked by traditional sources of capital. Founded in 2005, the firm has a track record of nearly C$5 billion in lending commitments across more than 125 portfolio investments.