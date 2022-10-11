THL appoints Black as healthcare investment consultant

In this role, Black will support the team’s efforts in identifying, sourcing, and growing investment opportunities across the healthcare market.

Thomas H. Lee Partners has named Paul Black as a consultant for the firm’s healthcare investment group.

In this role, Black will support the team’s efforts in identifying, sourcing, and growing investment opportunities across the healthcare market. He will also serve as an advisor to portfolio companies to support their growth.

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul to THL as a consultant for the firm’s healthcare group,” said Shahab Vagefi, managing director at THL, in a statement. “THL has had a longstanding focus in healthcare and technology. As we continue finding investment opportunities at the intersection of these industries, Paul’s significant experience creating and executing a strategic vision for businesses in Healthcare IT will be greatly beneficial as we add more high-quality companies seeking to improve the healthcare ecosystem to our portfolio.”

Prior to joining THL, Black served 10 years as a director and CEO of Allscripts. Before that, he was the chief operating officer of Cerner Corporation.

THL invests in middle-market growth companies exclusively within three sectors: healthcare, financial technology & services, and technology & business solutions. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $34 billion of equity capital, invested in over 160 companies and completed more than 500 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $210 billion.