THL hires Haley as executive partner

Thomas H. Lee Partners has named John Haley as an executive partner in the firm’s financial technology and services investment group.

“With over 40 years of industry experience, John is very well-positioned to advise our portfolio companies that offer insurance and adjacent technology and services,” said Ganesh Rao, managing director at THL and head of financial technology and services, in a statement. “He joins at just the right moment, as our partner companies work to transform and modernize the insurance industry.”

THL invests in middle-market companies in healthcare, financial technology & services and technology & business solutions. Based in Boston, THL was founded in 1974.