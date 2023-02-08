Thoma Bravo appoints Ayalew as investor relations SVP

She is based in New York

Ayalew joins Thoma Bravo from Neuberger Berman, where she most recently served as senior vice president, client advisor in the institutional client group

Thoma Bravo invests in software companies

Thoma Bravo has named Rahel Ayalew as senior vice president, investor relations.

In a newly created role, Ayalew will primarily focus on the firm’s credit platform. She is based in New York.

“Thoma Bravo has been active in the past year fundraising across all of our strategies, and we are thrilled to welcome Rahel to the team to advance our credit-focused initiatives,” said Jennifer James, managing director, chief operating officer and head of investor relations & marketing at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. “After raising our largest credit fund ever in April of last year, we look forward to continuing to offer differentiated opportunities to our investors and addressing the growing demand for private credit in the software industry.”

Ayalew joins Thoma Bravo from Neuberger Berman, where she most recently served as senior vice president, client advisor in the institutional client group.

Thoma Bravo invests in software companies. The private equity firm has more than $120 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022.