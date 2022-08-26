Thoma Bravo-backed ABC Fitness Solutions acquires software firm Glofox

Co-founder and CEO of Glofox Conor O’Loughlin will continue to lead Glofox

ABC Fitness Solutions, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, has acquired Glofox, a provider of management software solution for fitness brands. No financial terms were disclosed.

ABC is a software and related services provider for the fitness industry.

Co-founder and CEO of Glofox Conor O’Loughlin will continue to lead Glofox. Operating as a business unit within ABC, Glofox will retain its team and offices.

“We are excited to join ABC, and I look forward to working with Bill Davis and our combined team to continue to help our customers manage every aspect of their fitness business,” said Conor O’Loughlin, CEO and co-founder of Glofox, in a statement. “With the additional resources and expertise gained by being a part of ABC, we look forward to bringing even more innovations to market, faster, more cost-effectively, and to the benefit of even more Glofox customers worldwide.”

The strategic addition of Glofox to ABC significantly expands ABC’s global reach and amplifies its ability to serve fitness organizations of all sizes. Collectively they will support over 31 million members across more than 24,000 fitness locations in 116 counties.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps over 20,000 clubs and facilities in 75 countries perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance.

Founded in 2017, Glofox now serves over 80 countries and over 17 languages internationally and is continuously expanding its network to unlock opportunities for fitness businesses worldwide.