Thoma Bravo-backed ABC Fitness Solutions to acquire fitness management platform Glofox

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

ABC Fitness is a provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry

Glofox was founded by former professional rugby player Conor O’Loughlin, and his colleagues Finn Hegarty and Anthony Kelly

Thoma Bravo invests in software and tech companies

ABC Fitness Solutions, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, has agreed to acquire Glofox, a fitness management platform servicing the boutique gym and studio sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Glofox was founded by former professional rugby player Conor O’Loughlin, and his colleagues Finn Hegarty and Anthony Kelly, and all three will continue to be leaders in the combined business.

“We are so excited to welcome Glofox into ABC Fitness Solutions. Its range of solutions, focus on the boutique gym and studio sector, and impressive international reach are compelling and will help cement ABC’s position as a truly global solution provider within the fitness industry,” said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions, in a statement. “When combined with our existing strength in North and Latin America, as well as our market-leading software solutions for the personal trainer and commercial fitness club sectors, we now have a combined offering greater than the sum of its parts and unrivalled by any company in the industry.”

ABC Fitness is a provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. It was founded in 1981.

Glofox was founded in 2017. Glofox now serves over 80 countries and over 17 languages.

Thoma Bravo invests in software and tech companies.