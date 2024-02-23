Thoma Bravo-backed Apryse snaps up software firm Lead Technologies

Apryse is a provider of document processing technology.

Apryse, which is backed by Thoma Bravo, has acquired Lead Technologies, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based provider of AI-powered software.

“The acquisition of LEAD Technologies is a large step towards unlocking unprecedented possibilities in AI-powered document-focused applications,” said Cassidy Smirnow, CEO of Apryse, in a statement.

Based in Chicago, Thoma Bravo targets enterprise software companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2008.