Thoma Bravo backs investment research publisher BlueMatrix

Raymond James served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo while Stifel served as financial advisor to BlueMatrix.

BlueMatrix was founded in 1999

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector

The private equity firm has approximately $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023

Thoma Bravo has made an investment in BlueMatrix, a Durham, North Carolina-based investment research publisher. No financial terms were disclosed.

“BlueMatrix’s fully integrated, cloud-based solutions meet the critical needs of investment banks and research analysts working within the highly regulated investment research industry,” said Adam Solomon, a partner at Thoma Bravo in a statement. “We are excited to leverage our deep sector expertise to support BlueMatrix as the company continues to revolutionize investment research workflow through continued innovation.”

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Golub Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Raymond James served as financial advisor. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal advisor and Stifel served as financial advisor to BlueMatrix.

BlueMatrix was founded in 1999.

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector. The private equity firm has approximately $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.