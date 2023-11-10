Thoma Bravo, FP and TPG close take-private transactions; plus, 5 PE-backed music deals

Good morning, dealmakers. Thank goodness it’s Friday!

Obey Martin Manayiti

Fridays are often rather quiet on the deal front, but this morning there’s news of a big health tech transaction closing: Thoma Bravo has completed its $1.8 billion acquisition of NextGen Healthcare, which develops software for handling electronic medical records.

Earlier in the week, an even bigger tech deal closed, when Francisco Partners and TPG announced the completion of their $6.5 billion take-private deal of software tools developer New Relic.

There may be growing optimism about dealmaking in 2024, finds Dykema’s 19th annual M&A Outlook Survey.

And, for your listening pleasure, we’re capping off the week on a light note, with a roundup of five musical PE deals.

Ambulatory healthcare

Thoma Bravo has completed the $1.8bn take private deal of NextGen Healthcare, an Atlanta-based provider of software used in handling electronic medical records. The deal was announced in September.

NextGen Healthcare serves more than 100,000 ambulatory healthcare providers who care for more than 65 million patients in the US.

“NextGen Healthcare’s client-centric suite of solutions help solve some of the most critical problems facing ambulatory healthcare providers of all sizes across the country,” said A.J. Rohde, a senior partner at Thoma Bravo. “We look forward to driving accelerated growth and product innovation to even better serve the healthcare industry – from provider to patient.”

Another done deal

Earlier in the week, Francisco Partners and TPG completed the previously announced take-private deal of New Relic, a provider of tools for developing software, for $6.5 billion.

“As technology continues to become more feature rich and AI-enabled, the need for visibility is only increasing. New Relic is a pioneer in the observability market, providing developers and engineers with a unified platform to proactively monitor and manage mission critical applications,” said Nehal Raj, co-managing partner of TPG Capital, when the deal was announced in August.

While the deal managed to cross the finishing line, the road wasn’t always smooth. Initial talks to acquire the San Francisco headquartered company reportedly broke down after the buyers were unable to raise financing to meet New Relic’s desired price.

New Relic stockholders approved the deal on November 2.

Turn on the music

Investing in music royalties and copyrights has become a popular trend in private equity over the past few years. A key reason for the sector’s allure is its recession-resistant ability to provide stable and consistent cashflow in a shaky economy, writes my colleague Iris Dorbian.

Lately, Round Hill Music Royalty Partners and HarbourView Equity Partners seem to dominate the space; however, the bullishness has been spreading to other firms: Last week, Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, the private equity and credit investment platform of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said it was teaming up with renowned music publisher Kobalt to form a $700 million plus venture focused on acquiring music royalties.

Iris looked at these five music deals that struck a resonating chord with us this past year.

Here’s a pair of examples:

In October, HarbourView acquired select music royalties of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

McVie, who passed away in November 2022, was a member of the iconic pop/rock band Fleetwood Mac, for which she played the keyboard and contributed both songs and vocals. Power couple Benatar and Giraldo have sold over 30 million records and garnered four Grammy Awards thanks to Benatar’s achievements as a singer and Giraldo’s as a guitarist, producer and songwriter.

“Christine’s remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping Fleetwood Mac’s sound,” said HarbourView CEO Clarke Soares in a statement. “The band’s timeless music and worldwide influence continues to captivate all generations of listeners today.”

On the Benatar and Giraldo deal, HarbourView added it was “overjoyed” to acquire “the iconic catalog of Pat and Neil. The works are cross-generational, inspirational and a perfect complement to our portfolio.”

Survey says…

As the curtain begins to close on 2023, many dealmakers are already looking ahead to 2024 and feeling cautiously optimistic.

Dykema’s 19th annual M&A Outlook Survey polled more than 260 senior executives and advisers engaged in M&A.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they expect the M&A market will strengthen over the next 12 months. Here are some takeaways:

The top three factors likely to spur M&A activity in 2024 are improved financial markets, availability of capital, and inflation moderation.

71 percent of M&A dealmakers anticipate acquiring companies offering AI capabilities, or those that successfully implement AI solutions in their businesses, in the next year.

The energy, financial services, and healthcare sectors will see the highest volume of M&A activity in the next 12 months.

obey.m@pei.group

