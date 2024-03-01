Thoma Bravo increases price of Everbridge take-private deal

According to the terms of the amended transaction, Thoma Bravo has increased the price to acquire all outstanding shares of Everbridge to $35.00 per share in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024

At the closing, Everbridge will stop trading on the NASDAQ

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector

Thoma Bravo has amended the terms of its previously announced deal to take Burlington, Massachusetts-based enterprise software firm Everbridge private.

According to the terms of the amended transaction, Thoma Bravo has increased the price at which it has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Everbridge to $35.00 per share in cash, or an increase of $6.40 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024.

At the closing, Everbridge will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Everbridge. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector. The firm has about $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.