Thoma Bravo invests in medication intelligence firm Bluesight

Thoma Bravo has made an investment in Bluesight, a Alexandria, Virginia-based medication intelligence company. No financial terms were disclosed. The investment will be used to back Bluesight’s acquisition of Medacist, a drug diversion monitoring firm.

Bluesight’s current investor New Leaf Ventures will remain invested in the business.

“With increased scale and enhanced capabilities, Bluesight and Medacist will have a differentiated market position within this critically important segment of the healthcare market,” said Sam Yules, a vice president at Thoma Bravo in a statement. “We are excited to work with both of these organizations on the next phase of their growth journey.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Bluesight while Provident Healthcare Partners served as financial advisor to Medacist. Committed financing for the transaction was led by Monroe Capital LLC.

Thoma Bravo invests in the software space. The firm has more than $127 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.