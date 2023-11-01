Thoma Bravo sells capital markets software provider Adenza to Nasdaq

In conjunction with the closing, Nasdaq has appointed Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, to serve as a member of Nasdaq’s board of directors.

Nasdaq has acquired Adenza, a San Francisco-based provider of mission-critical risk management, regulatory reporting, and capital markets software to the financial services industry, from Thoma Bravo. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the closing, Nasdaq has appointed Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, to serve as a member of Nasdaq’s board of directors.

“We see tremendous opportunity to further enhance Adenza’s strong growth profile and mission-critical product portfolio as part of Nasdaq’s global platform and trusted brand,” said Spaht in a statement. “I am excited to join Nasdaq’s board of directors and look forward to working closely with Adena and the board to help drive value for all shareholders.”

Nasdaq is a stock exchange headquartered in New York City.

Based in Chicago, Thoma Bravo invests in the software industry. The firm has $131 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023.