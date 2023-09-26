Thoma Bravo to exit secure collaboration biz to Arlington; Silver Oak leads QLS recap

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We’ve written a lot about some of the difficulties in exiting investments of late, so we’re starting with one that looks go be going ahead, as Arlington Capital Partners buys a secure collaboration and risk management service provider from Thoma Bravo.

Next, we switch sectors as we look at Silver Oak leading the recapitalization of a quality assurance provider, before we feature a deal by Heartwood Partners in the nutraceutical sector.

We then finish with a look at some of the differences between running take-private deals in the US versus Europe.

Secure channel

Exit routes have been harder to find over the last 12 months than in most of the preceding decade, thanks to the usual suspects that have slowed down dealmaking generally – the rising cost of debt, valuation mismatches and the rest.

So it’s always interesting to see an exit get done.

On that note, Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Exostar, a secure collaboration and risk management service provider, from Thoma Bravo.

Exostar provides services to industries including aerospace and defense, healthcare and life sciences. It is based in Herndon, Viriginia. Thoma Bravo invested in Exostar in 2020.

“Exostar is a true industry leader with an expanding market opportunity, especially as the need for digital trust across organizations and geographies continues to grow rapidly and the security of global supply chains is top of mind to business leaders,” said Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington.

Of course, cybersecurity is one of the sectors that is truly recession proof – barely a day seems to go by without news of a data leak or hack on an organization somewhere in the world.

That might make it a little easier to get exits away in that industry and in the wider software sector.

Positioning companies to focus on software can aid exits, Main Capital Partners’ Wessel Ploegmakers told PE Hub Europe’s Irien Joseph a couple of weeks ago when discussing his firm’s sale of e-assessment company Assessio to Pollen Street Capital.

Quality assurance

Silver Oak Services Partners has led the recapitalization of Quality Liaison Services (QLS), a quality assurance and supplier representation service provider, in partnership with management and co-investors.

QLS provides services to industries including medium and heavy-duty trucking, powersports, electric vehicles, construction, agriculture, aerospace, and defense. It is based in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Health

Heartwood Partners has acquired Somafina, a full-service nutraceutical manufacturer.

Somafina provides delivery formats for nutraceutical brands, including gummies, capsules, powders, liquids and tablets.

Take-privates

Over on PE Hub Europe, we’ve written a feature focused on some of the take-private attempts we’ve seen this year, particularly those involving companies that only went public in the last couple of years.

You can read more about the reasons behind that trend and the attraction for such deals on both sides of the transaction here.

But there was one quote I wanted to share with our North American readers, from Nathalie von Niederhaeusern, head of EMEA at BlackRock Private Equity Partners.

“I think the legal requirements or facilitation in the US are more in favor of take-privates than in Europe,” she said. “The general size of these deals has been the challenge in Europe as well and, although the financing markets have opened up slightly, if you want big financing cheques, like three or four billion, it can still be extremely challenging. Not impossible, but very challenging.”

I’d love to get readers’ thoughts on the differences and relative difficulties of running take-private deals in the US versus Europe. Send them over to me at craig.m@pei.group

