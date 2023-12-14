Thoma Bravo to invest in investment research platform BlueMatrix

The transaction is expected to close by the beginning of January 2024.

Thoma Bravo has agreed to make an investment in BlueMatrix, a Durham, North Carolina-based content creation and distribution platform for investment research providers. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close by the beginning of January 2024.

When the deal closes, BlueMatrix founder and CEO Patricia Horotan will continue to lead the company and will retain a significant ownership position.

“Since its founding in 1999, BlueMatrix has established itself as the best-in-class platform for the highly regulated investment research industry, and under its strong leadership team, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market opportunity,” said Adam Solomon, a partner at Thoma Bravo in a statement. “We are thrilled to support BlueMatrix through its next chapter as it continues to deliver its unparalleled solutions to the most sophisticated investment banks and research analysts worldwide.”

Debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Golub Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo and Raymond James is serving as financial advisor. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. is serving as legal advisor and Stifel is serving as financial advisor to BlueMatrix.

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector. The firm has approximately $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.