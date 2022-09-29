Thoma Bravo to invest in SMA Technologies

When the deal closes, SMA Technologies' current majority investor ParkerGale Capital will retain a minority position in the business.

Thoma Bravo has agreed to invest in SMA Technologies, a provider of automation solutions for financial services.

When the deal closes, SMA Technologies’ current majority investor ParkerGale Capital will retain a minority position in the business. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used for growth and expansion.

SMA Technologies was founded in 1980.

“As the increasingly digital workplace multiplies IT workloads, SMA is mission-critical to helping enterprises smoothly manage today’s complex IT environment,” said Adam Solomon, a partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. “Todd and the SMA team have built exceptional trust by consistently delivering products and solutions that meet clients’ ever-changing business needs and priorities. We are excited to partner with a company that values innovation and operational excellence as well as strong relationships with its clients.”

Raymond James is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to SMA Technologies.

Thoma Bravo has more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors.

SMA Technologies is the maker of OpCon, an workload automation and orchestration platform for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and other financial services businesses.