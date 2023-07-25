Thoma Bravo to sell data and application cybersecurity firm Imperva to Thales for $3.6bn

The deal is expected to close by the beginning of 2024

Thoma Bravo completed its buyout of Imperva in January 2019

Headquartered in San Francisco and Chicago, Thoma Bravo invests in the software industry

Thales has agreed to acquire Imperva, a San Mateo, California-based data and application cybersecurity firm, from Thoma Bravo for $3.6 billion.

Thales is a French multinational company.

On the transaction, Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said in a statement, “Imperva is a leading force in cybersecurity with an impressive track record of providing cutting edge security solutions and protecting customers through all stages of their digital transformation, from the application level down to the data level. Over the course of our more than four years of partnership, Imperva further differentiated itself in the competitive cybersecurity market through accelerated growth and innovation and with its unique approach to end-to-end application and data security.”

Headquartered in San Francisco and Chicago, Thoma Bravo invests in the software industry. The private equity firm has more than $127 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.