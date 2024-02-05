Thoma Bravo to take enterprise software firm Everbridge private

According to terms of the deal, Everbridge shareholders will receive $28.60 per share in cash

At the closing, Everbridge will stop trading on the NASDAQ

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire Everbridge Inc, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based enterprise software firm in a take-private deal.

The transaction puts Everbridge at a valuation of approximately $1.5 billion.

According to terms of the deal, Everbridge shareholders will receive $28.60 per share in cash. At the closing, Everbridge will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

“We look forward to working with Everbridge to expand their ability to capitalize on opportunities in an expanding marketplace for risk, compliance, and safety solutions,” said Hudson Smith, a partner at Thoma Bravo in a statement. “The Everbridge product portfolio is already used by some of the world’s most-respected corporations and organizations to comprehensively monitor risk and manage critical events, and we see an extensive runway ahead for product innovation and profitable growth.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024.

Qatalyst Partners is serving as financial advisor and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Everbridge. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector. The firm has about $134 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.