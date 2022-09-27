Thompson Street and Endicott buy MediaRadar from Frontier Growth

Thompson Street Capital Partners will serve as the control investor while Frontier Growth will remain a minority shareholder.

The company’s insights cover streaming channels, linear TV, magazines, newspapers, and digital platforms including formats such as YouTube, podcasting and social media

Thomson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) and Endicott Capital announced on Monday that they have bought MediaRadar, a provider of cross-media advertising intelligence, from Frontier Growth. TSCP will serve as the control investor while Frontier will retain a minority stake in the company.

MediaRadar is based in New York and was founded in 2007. The intelligence the company provides is targeted toward the needs of media sellers, agencies and brands.

“TSCP has a dedicated focus on investing in outstanding information services businesses, and it is clear that MediaRadar is the leading provider of mission critical ad intelligence and sales enablement tools in the market,” said Bob Dunn, managing partner at TSCP.

Thompson Street Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. TSCP has managed more than $3.6 billion since being founded in 2000.

“MediaRadar is a must-have resource that enables advertising sales professionals to deliver revenue in a complex and ever-changing media environment,” said Dan Seideman, principal at Endicott Capital. “Endicott’s mission is to partner with information services companies like MediaRadar to help them achieve their next phase of growth and commercial success.”

Endicott Capital is a New York-based fund that invests exclusively in tech-enabled, B2B information services companies that provide data and analytical tools to a range of sectors and end-markets.

Frontier Growth is a private equity firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It invests in high-growth Software-as-a-Service companies, making investments of $10 million to $50 million per investment. The firm bought MediaRadar in 2017.