Three senior AIP executives Smith, Gomez and Webb join Houston office

Smith has served as an AIP operating partner since 2019

Most recently, Gomez worked at a large single-family office

Prior to joining AIP, he served as chief financial officer of Teal Systems LLC

Allied Industrial Partners has added three senior executives to its Houston headquarters.

They are Gerald Smith as managing director, Sabrina Gomez as chief of staff and Tim Webb as director of portfolio operations. Also, AIP promoted Park Carrere to principal.

Smith has served as an AIP operating partner since 2019. He previously led business development efforts for Enerflex Ltd.’s energy transition team and earlier was director of corporate development at Enerflex, where he evaluated M&A opportunities.

Most recently, Gomez worked at a large single-family office. Before that, Gomez spent 10 years at Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors. Prior to joining AIP, he served as chief financial officer of Teal Systems LLC, a lower-middle-market industrial services company.

“We are delighted to welcome Sabrina and Tim to AIP and are excited to formalize our longstanding relationship with Gerald,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at AIP, in a statement. “These additions to our team, which are a result of our continued growth over the past few years, will help us ensure robust deal flow, manage our portfolio companies effectively, and deliver exceptional value to our investors.”

Carrere joined AIP in 2021, after serving as general manager/vice president of investor relations for Chevron Corp and Noble Midstream.

Founded in 2019, AIP targets various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure.