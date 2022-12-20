Three things investors should prioritize in private assets for 2023

By targeting a steady investment pace and focusing on long-term trends, investors have numerous ways to position their private asset portfolios.

By Dr Nils Rode, Schroders Capital

In 2023, private asset investors face a complex mix of challenges and risks.

The likelihood of a prolonged recession is significant. Inflation is high. Interest rates are rising, while overall debt is elevated. The war in Ukraine continues, as does the resultant energy crisis. Even if these factors disappeared overnight, ongoing issues like social inequality and populism remain.

Nevertheless, private assets are long-term in nature. It’s more appropriate that investors assess the medium- to long-term outlook before making any decisions. Over this longer timeframe, numerous durable, long-term trends encourage optimism.

In particular, five long-term megatrends should provide tailwinds:

Climate change and decarbonization

Technological revolution

Sustainable lifestyles

Aging populations

Growth of emerging and frontier markets

The short-term challenges investors face today don’t affect the urgent need to tackle climate change and decarbonization. No economic backdrop – no matter how turbulent – will stop the technological revolution, nor the shift towards more sustainable lifestyles.

The global population also continues to grow older and larger, changing supply and demand patterns as a result. We expect the combination of aging populations and low birth rates to put pressure on real interest rates over the longer-term as they reduce the available labor force in many countries. Emerging and frontier markets will also continue to grow, with the countries leading this growth likely to evolve over time.

Private markets have evolved rapidly from the mid-1980s and transitioned through several forms as they have done so. In this new phase, access is improving for a huge number of investors previously excluded, as “democratized” solutions continue to develop.

Even so, the near-term is undoubtedly going to be difficult. Below are three key things investors can focus on to ensure private asset allocations are as resilient as possible to short-term market challenges.

Steady investment pace

Keeping up a steady investment pace may be difficult. Nevertheless, investors who can make new fund investments in 2023 are well advised to do so. Recession years tend to be particularly attractive vintage years, according to our analysis.

Structurally, funds can benefit from “time-diversification,” where capital is deployed over several years. This allows funds raised in recession years to pick up assets at depressed values as the recession plays out. The assets can then pursue an exit later on, in the recovery phase, when valuations are rising.

Less correlated strategies

Even though private assets’ valuations tend to correct to a lesser degree than listed markets, they are not immune to an increase in nominal and real interest rates. However, the private asset market has grown hugely and become very diverse.

We believe that there will likely be interesting opportunities on the secondaries side in 2023, both for GP-led transactions as well as for traditional LP secondaries. GP-led transactions can benefit from the fact that other exit routes – like IPO and M&A exits – are growing more challenging. We expect attractive opportunities to acquire LP stakes from distressed sellers will arise during 2023.

Avoid dry powder overhangs

During the covid-induced boom-bust cycle, fund-raising for private assets has boomed. However, the build-up of dry powder has been unequal.

For many years, we’ve studied the deviation of fund-raising from its long-term trend as an early indicator for vintage year performance. There is a negative correlation between the two.

When fund-raising has been above trend, vintage year performance has been negatively affected, as dry powder can inflate entry valuations. This is known as a “dry powder overhang.”

For late stage/pre-IPO venture and growth capital, fund-raising has been significantly above trend in recent years, which has contributed to the strong correction that started at the end of 2021. Large buyouts have exhibited similar behavior, just not to the same extent.

Fund-raising dynamics in small buyouts, conversely, have been much more stable. This has led to a valuation gap between large and small buyouts that has led to increased absolute debt levels for large buyouts.

We would advise investors to avoid strategies that have these dry powder overhangs, until they fall to more normal levels. However, getting dry powder back to more normal levels can take quarters, or even a few years.

Plot a course, and stick to it

Investments in private assets are not immune to recession environments, and we do believe the US, continental Europe and the UK face a protracted economic slowdown as we approach 2023. Combined with issues such as dry powder overhangs, there is reason to be cautious.

Overall though, there is a great deal of data to suggest that investors can expect comparative resilience from private asset valuations. We believe that by targeting a steady investment pace and focusing on long-term trends, investors have numerous ways to position their private asset portfolios well.

Nils Rode is CIO at Schroders Capital