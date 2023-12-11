Thrust Capital Partners buys aerospace business DCM Group

Thrust completed the acquisition in partnership with Desjardins Capital.

Thrust Capital Partners has acquired DCM Group, a St-Bruno de Montarville, Quebec-based manufacturer primarily serving the aviation and aerospace sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

Thrust completed the acquisition in partnership with Desjardins Capital. Investissement Québec, an existing investor in DCM, retained its ownership stake to continue to support the company’s growth.

Founded in 1987, DCM is a subcontractor of aerostructure components in Quebec. The company also manufactures ground support equipment tooling and provides aircraft maintenance and welding services.

Jean-Charles Raillat, DCM’s CEO, and the management team will remain in their current roles.

“DCM has a strong track record of growth through acquisition and integration that Thrust Capital Partners wants to boost,” said Frédéric Loiselle, a partner at Thrust, in a statement. “Beyond providing capital, our extensive aerospace experience will also contribute to the success of this acquisition as DCM expands globally.”

Based in Montreal, Thrust is a private equity firm focused exclusively to the aerospace industry supply chain. DCM is the second platform acquisition of Thrust Capital Partners Fund I, which raised C$77 million in its initial closing.

Desjardins is the private equity arm of Desjardins Group, a Canadian financial services cooperative. It managed $3 billion of assets as of 30 June 2023.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young, respectively, served as legal, tax and financial advisors to Thrust on the deal, while Blue HF Legal acted as legal and tax advisors to the sellers.