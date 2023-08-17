Thrust Capital Partners invests in precision machine shop Dishon

Dishon is a Vaughan, Ontario-based manufacturer of machined components and assemblies serving the aviation, space and satellite sectors.

Thrust Capital Partners has invested in Dishon, a Vaughan, Ontario-based manufacturer of machined components and assemblies serving the aviation, space and satellite sectors.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. The Dishy family, who founded Dishon, will retain substantial ownership in the company and remain in their current roles.

Established in 1980, Dishon supports several Tier 1 and OEM customers in Canada, the US, the UK and other countries.

“Dishon is a Canadian leader in its sector, and we are thrilled to participate in the next phase of its remarkable growth trajectory” said Benoit Brossoit, partner at Thrust Capital Partners, in a statement. ” At TCP, we firmly believe in empowering experienced and ambitious owner-entrepreneurs in Canada, and the Dishy family exemplifies the ideal partnership for this venture. Beyond providing capital, our extensive aerospace experience will also contribute to the success of this alliance. Moreover, companies in the Canadian aerospace cluster are closely linked. Investing in Dishon creates synergies that will benefit the whole sector.”

With headquarters in Montreal, Thrust Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on the aerospace industry supply chain. Dishon is the first platform acquisition of Thrust Capital Partners Fund I, which raised C$77 million in an initial closing.

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada advised Thrust Capital on the deal, while Origin Merchant Partners and Torkin Manes acted as advisors to Dishon.