Thurston Group-backed ARC Health acquires healthcare provider group DWA

ARC Health, which is backed by Thurston Group, has acquired Denver Wellness Associates, a Denver-based healthcare provider group. No financial terms were disclosed.

DWA was founded by Dr. Jeanne Theobald in 2016.

On the deal, ARC Health CEO Vince Morra said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Denver Wellness Associates to the ARC Health network. The commitment of Jeanne and her team to clinical care aligns with our vision for mental healthcare, and we are confident that our partnership will enable Denver Wellness to continue providing exceptional services to their patients.”

Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to ARC Health.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston’s portfolio includes Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners.