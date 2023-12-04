Thurston Group-backed ARC Health acquires mental health practice Advanced Psychiatric Group

Based in Ohio, ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

APG was established in 1992 by Dr. Heidi Maboudi

This transaction was facilitated by Bayshore Growth Partners

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired Advanced Psychiatric Group, a mental health practice in Central Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Ohio, ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

APG was established in 1992 by Dr. Heidi Maboudi.

On the deal, Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, said in a statement, “Our collaboration with APG Health reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing mental health care, with a primary focus on client welfare and strengthening the capabilities of our providers. Embracing APG Health into the ARC Health network marks a thrilling endeavor, and we are confident that this partnership will bring ongoing advantages to their patients.”

This transaction was facilitated by Bayshore Growth Partners, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, headquartered in Tampa.

Based in Chicago, Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors.