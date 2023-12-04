Thurston Group-backed ARC Health acquires mental health practice Advanced Psychiatric Group

- APG was established in 1992 by Dr. Heidi Maboudi
ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired Advanced Psychiatric Group, a mental health practice in Central Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Ohio, ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.
On the deal, Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, said in a statement, “Our collaboration with APG Health reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing mental health care, with a primary focus on client welfare and strengthening the capabilities of our providers. Embracing APG Health into the ARC Health network marks a thrilling endeavor, and we are confident that this partnership will bring ongoing advantages to their patients.”
This transaction was facilitated by Bayshore Growth Partners, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, headquartered in Tampa.
Based in Chicago, Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors.