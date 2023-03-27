Thurston Group-backed ARC Health acquires psychotherapy provider group WCG

WCG has two locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and a third opening in June.

WCG was founded by Dr. David Rakofsky, a licensed clinical psychologist with over 15 years of experience

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices

Chicago-based Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired Illinois-based Wellington Counseling Group, a psychotherapy provider group.

WCG has two locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and a third opening in June.

WCG was founded by Dr. David Rakofsky, a licensed clinical psychologist with over 15 years of experience.

“WCG is committed to providing high-quality mental health services to all clients, and the partnership with ARC Health will allow the practice to expand its reach and impact throughout the Chicago metroplex,” said Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, in a statement.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

Chicago-based Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors.