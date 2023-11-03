Thurston Group-backed ARC Health buys mental health group GROW Counseling

GROW was established by Wendy Dickinson Ragland in 2007

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired GROW Counseling, a mental health group with multiple locations across the Atlanta metroplex. No financial terms were disclosed.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

On the deal, Vince Morra, ARC Health’s CEO, said in a statement,, “Our partnership with Wendy, GROW and GCN underscores our dedication to elevating mental health care, prioritizing client well-being, and enhancing provider capabilities. Welcoming Wendy and her team to ARC Health is an exciting step given their breadth and depth within the market.”

This transaction was facilitated by Mertz Taggart, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm, headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Based in Chicago, Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors.