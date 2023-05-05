Thurston Group-backed ARC Health buys mental health practice PCCC

PCCC was founded by Jennifer Lundy-Aguerre in 2006

Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors

Thurston’s portfolio includes Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management and South Georgia Dental Management

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired California-based Positive Change Counseling Center, a mental health practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

On the deal, ARC Health CEO Vince Morra, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome PCCC to the ARC Health network. We share a commitment to providing high-quality mental healthcare to our patients, and we are confident that our partnership will enable PCCC to continue providing exceptional services to their patients and community.”

PCCC was founded by Jennifer Lundy-Aguerre in 2006.

Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston’s portfolio includes Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners.