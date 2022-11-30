Thurston Group-backed ARC Health buys mental health therapy practice Lotus Consulting

Lotus Consulting was founded and led by Ilona Phillips

ARC Health was formed in 2021

Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors

ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Lotus Consulting, PLLC, a mental health therapy practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lotus Consulting was founded and led by Ilona Phillips.

On the deal, Phillips said in a statement that she is “thrilled to partner with ARC Health combining our focus on outstanding, evidence-based mental health care to reach those in need of effective mental health services. The opportunity also provides a well-supported and empowering environment for our clinicians. I am pleased to join a group with a leadership team consisting of clinicians and experienced business leaders committed to a true partnership.”

Formed in 2021, ARC Health has more than 320 psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists in Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

Thurston Group targets the healthcare and related business services sectors.