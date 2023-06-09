Thurston Group-backed ARC Health buys mental healthcare provider group Silver Lake Psychology

SLP was established in 2016 by Dr. Brandy Engler

Thurston’s portfolio includes Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management and South Georgia Dental Management

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired Silver Lake Psychology, a mental healthcare provider group, spanning across California, Tennessee, Colorado, and Virginia. No financial terms were disclosed.

SLP was established in 2016 by Dr. Brandy Engler.

On the deal, Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, said in a statement, “This shared commitment to prioritizing the well-being of patients and empowering mental health providers makes the collaboration with ARC Health a natural fit.”

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston’s portfolio includes Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management and South Georgia Dental Management. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital.