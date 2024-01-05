Thurston Group-backed ARC Health snaps up mental health practice Mindsoother

Mindsoother was established in 2011

Mertz Taggart facilitated the transaction

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors

ARC Health, a portfolio company of Thurston Group, has acquired New Jersey-based Mindsoother Therapy Center, a mental health practice. No financial terms were disclosed.

ARC Health is a group of mental healthcare practices.

Mindsoother was established in 2011.

On the deal, Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, said in a statement, “Our partnership with Mindsoother underscores our steadfast dedication to advancing mental health care, prioritizing client welfare, and fortifying the capabilities of our providers. Integrating Mindsoother into the ARC Health network is an exciting venture, and we are optimistic that this collaboration will further yield the benefits needed for their clients.”

Mertz Taggart facilitated the transaction.

Thurston Group invests in the healthcare and related business services sectors.