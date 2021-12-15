TIG-led group forms new Chilean timberland company Vista

A consortium led by the BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group has launched Vista Hermosa Inversiones Forestales, a new company focused on sustainable management of timberland assets in Chile. No financial terms were disclosed. Investors joining TIG in the deal include British Columbia Investment Management Corp and APG.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A consortium led by the BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group, LLC (TIG), along with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), a Canadian institutional investor, and APG, a Dutch pension provider, has launched Vista Hermosa Inversiones Forestales (Vista), a new company focused on sustainable management of timberland assets in Chile.

Vista’s assets span across approximately 80,500 hectares in the central and southern regions of the country, located in areas with high biological growth rates. The assets are diversified in terms of age class, sales strategy and end markets, and all are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Rafael Ide, a forest industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in Latin America, will serve as Vista’s CEO. Prior to this role, Rafael served as partner and portfolio manager at a global timberland investment firm.

Gerrity Lansing, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vista, said: “We are building a world class management team at Vista, starting with the recruitment of Rafael Ide, a professional many on our team have known and worked with for more than 15 years. Rafael will oversee and implement our strategy in Chile, where we are aiming to achieve compelling investment returns, while applying high environmental and social standards.”

Rafale Ide, the CEO of Vista, added: “I’m thrilled to be part of this new enterprise. Our shareholders invest globally according to the highest standards of environmental, social and corporate governance, and that commitment is certainly reflected in our mission at Vista. While Vista seeks to provide appropriate risk-adjusted returns for investors, we are also committed to the sustainable management of our assets, as well as maintaining close relationships with the local communities where we work, and with all involved stakeholders.”

ABOUT BTG PACTUAL TIMBERLAND INVESTMENT GROUP

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, operating in the Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management markets. BTG Pactual Asset Management has an international presence with over US$ 100 billion in assets under management and administration. BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG), a division of BTG Pactual Asset Management, is one of the world’s oldest and largest timberland investment managers with nearly US$ 4.5 billion in assets and commitments and 3.0 million acres under management globally as of Q3 2021. TIG is focused on achieving compelling investment returns while also applying high standards of environmental and social governance, and has a 40+ year track record with over 100 professional staff members in 15 offices around the globe, bringing local, regional, and global experience to bear on the management of client investments. For more information, please visit www.timberlandinvestmentgroup.com.