Tiger Infrastructure Partners appoints Gorgas and Dolan as operating partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners has named Jeanette Gorgas and Sean Dolan as operating partners.

Previously, Gorgas was chief strategy officer at Grant Thornton LLP while Dolan currently serves as CEO of Tiger portfolio company Northlink Aviation.

Highlights of Gorgas’ career include serving as chief human capital officer for Valor Equity Partners and senior associate dean at Yale School of Management.

Prior to Northlink, Dolan worked as a consultant to Tiger Infrastructure Partners on investments in the air cargo sector. Dolan was also a partner at Alinda Capital Partners.

On these two new appointments, Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. said in a statement, “Our firm has worked closely with Jeanette Gorgas and Sean Dolan for years collaborating on some of our portfolio companies, so it is natural and organic for us now to formalize a more intensive working relationship as Operating Partner.” Henry continued, “A superb strategist, Jeanette will now be focused on helping us to achieve talent density at both Tiger and our portfolio companies. Sean, a longtime infrastructure investor, will help us originate, evaluate and manage our investments.”

With offices in New York and London, Tiger invests in middle-market infrastructure companies.