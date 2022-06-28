Tiger Infrastructure Partners appoints Harris to head IR and ESG

Harris joins Tiger from North Sky where he led business development for impact private equity and sustainable infrastructure strategies

Tiger Infrastructure Partners has hired Andrew Harris as managing director, head of investor relations and ESG. His role becomes effective July 1, 2022.

Harris joins Tiger from North Sky Capital, where he led business development for impact private equity and sustainable infrastructure strategies.

“Andrew has been a friend of our firm for many years and we are thrilled to formally welcome him to Tiger,” said Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. in a statement. “Our human capital is key to the value proposition that we offer to investors in our innovative growth equity strategy and to the entrepreneurs with whom we seek to partner in emerging infrastructure sectors. Andrew will complement our already deep, talented team with extensive expertise in investor relations and ESG at a critical juncture for our firm.”

Harris previously worked closely with Tiger while he was a principal at Threadmark, Tiger’s placement agent, on the closing of Tiger’s second flagship fund.

Tiger Infrastructure Partners invests in middle market infrastructure. Founded in 2009, Tiger manages approximately $3 billion across its three flagship funds and related co-investments.

Recently, Tiger closed its successor fund Fund III at a hard cap of $1.25 billion.