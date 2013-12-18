EDITOR'S PICKS

PODCAST: Reimagining the workforce

-
How has the Great Resignation forced a rethink on PE talent management? Hear takes from across the industry in the fifth episode of our Disruption Matters miniseries.

VOX POPULI

Vox Populi

Veterinary M&A: a legal perspective

-
The sector’s popularity brings with it numerous regulatory and strategic issues. There are tools to address them.
Vox Populi

More gloom on the horizon in the form of cyberattacks

-
Cybersecurity incident losses were estimated at $6trn in 2021 and are expected to hit $10trn in three years.
Vox Populi

New ways of looking at US manufacturing and industry

-
Logistical and supply chain challenges have exposed vulnerabilities and demonstrated critical roles played by domestic manufacturing businesses that are reliable partners to global enterprises.

