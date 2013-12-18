DEEP DIVES
Shore Capital’s sale of EyeSouth Partners shows off lower-mid-market buy-and-build model
The Chicago firm reportedly grew the target's EBITDA from $2m in 2017 to $70m when sold to Olympus Partners in September.
DAILY INSIGHTS
TECH WATCH
HEALTHCARE
INDUSTRIAL/MANFACTURING
ENERGY/POWER
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
More scrutiny required of digital services deal opportunities, says Zinnov
In this tough market, PE investors will need to dig deeper to identify truly digital services companies in order to extract real value from deals, say Zinnov’s CEO, Pari Natarajan, and managing partner Sidhant Rastogi.
PODCAST
PODCAST: Reimagining the workforce
How has the Great Resignation forced a rethink on PE talent management? Hear takes from across the industry in the fifth episode of our Disruption Matters miniseries.
VOX POPULI
Veterinary M&A: a legal perspective
The sector’s popularity brings with it numerous regulatory and strategic issues. There are tools to address them.
More gloom on the horizon in the form of cyberattacks
Cybersecurity incident losses were estimated at $6trn in 2021 and are expected to hit $10trn in three years.
New ways of looking at US manufacturing and industry
Logistical and supply chain challenges have exposed vulnerabilities and demonstrated critical roles played by domestic manufacturing businesses that are reliable partners to global enterprises.