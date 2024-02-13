Timoneer takes majority ownership stake in Solid Restoration

Brett Soliday will remain as CEO of Solid Restoration and maintain a significant ownership stake in the company.

Timoneer Strategic Partners has acquired a majority ownership stake in Solid Restoration LLC, an Escondido, California-based restoration service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Brett Soliday will remain as CEO of Solid Restoration and maintain a significant ownership stake in the company.

On the deal, Ben Frazier, managing partner at Timoneer, said in a statement, “Brett and the Solid Restoration team have built a unique company that is well-regarded for consistent and superior service quality, responsiveness, and a customer-first approach. We are impressed with the Company’s track record of profitable and responsible growth and are honored to be entrusted as the partner of choice during this next pivotal phase of evolution and expansion.”

Grays Peak Capital, Phoenix3 Holdings, and a consortium of high-net-worth investors co-invested alongside Timoneer in the transaction. McGuireWoods LLP served as legal advisor to Timoneer while Eagle Pointe Capital served as financial advisor to Solid Restoration.

Based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, Timoneer Strategic Partners targets various essential services sectors.