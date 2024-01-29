Tiny agrees to acquire WSP from Emerge Commerce

Wholesale Pet (WSP) is a B2B marketplace for wholesale pet products operating in the US.

Tiny’s Tiny Fund I has agreed to acquire Retail Store Networks, doing business as Wholesale Pet (WSP), a B2B marketplace for wholesale pet products operating in the US.

Tiny agreed to acquire WSP for $9.25 million in cash. The deal is expected to close at the end of January.

The seller is Emerging Commerce, a Toronto-based acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands.

Founded in 2001, WSP specializes in serving pet boutiques, pet stores and pet service businesses, including pet boarding and grooming. The platform enables thousands of independent pet retailers to purchase pet products from a diverse range of manufacturers and distributors.

“When we spoke to store owners and people in the independent pet retailer community, they often knew the WholesalePet team by name,” said Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder of Tiny, in a statement. “This speaks to the incredible brand and reputation they have built over the last 23 years. We’re excited to build upon this with the team at WholesalePet to continue supporting the independent pet retail community.”

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Tiny is focused investing and acquiring majority stakes in businesses operating in digital services, e-commerce and creative sectors.