TJC acquires Ardian’s investment in packaging firm Soteria Flexibles

Ardian has divested its investment in Soteria Flexibles, a Carol Stream, Illinois-based provider of flexible packaging manufacturing, to TJC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Soteria Flexibles was formed in 2019 following Ardian’s acquisition of Colonial Bag. The company is led by CEO Brad Herbolsheimer.

“Soteria Flexibles’ impressive evolution, highly flexible operating model, and repeatable M&A platform have positioned it for future expansion,” said Todd Welsch, managing director, North America Fund, Ardian in a statement. “{We are eager to see what the management team will accomplish in the company’s next chapter, building on the impressive growth achieved to date.”

Ardian is currently managing or advising $150 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. Based in Paris, Ardian was founded in 1996.

Headquartered in New York City, TJC invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1982.