TJC acquires medical products maker TIDI

RoundTable acquired a majority interest in TIDI in partnership with management in July 2015

Moelis & Company LLC and Solomon Partners Securities LLC served as financial advisors to TIDI while Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor to TJC

Founded in 1982, TJC has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $26 billion

TJC has acquired TIDI Products, a Neenha, Wisconsin-based provider of medical products.

The seller was RoundTable Healthcare Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

RoundTable acquired a majority interest in TIDI in partnership with management in July 2015.

“On behalf of RoundTable, I would like to thank the outstanding management team and dedicated employees of TIDI for their tireless efforts,” said Joe Damico, a founding partner of RoundTable and chairman of the board of TIDI in a statement. “TIDI plays an important role in ensuring clinicians have the solutions they need to drive improved patient outcomes. We are confident TJC will continue to support these efforts and will be an excellent partner for the Company and its employees going forward.”

Moelis & Company LLC and Solomon Partners Securities LLC served as financial advisors to TIDI with Sidley Austin LLP serving as legal counsel. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor to TJC with Winston & Strawn LLP as legal counsel.

Founded in 1982, TJC has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $26 billion. TJC has offices in New York, Miami, Chicago and Stamford.