TJC-backed LegitScript picks up financial compliance platform Kompliant

- TJC invests in LegitScript in 2022
- Kompliant was founded in 2020
LegitScript, which is backed by TJC, has acquired Kompliant, a San Jose, California-based compliance platform for banks and financial services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
LegitScript is a Portland, Oregon-based provider of enterprise risk management solutions.
TJC invests in LegitScript in 2022.
“Kompliant was founded to turn compliance into a growth superpower for the financial services industry, enabling effortless application, faster conversion, and a reduction in operating costs,” said Leo Patching, CEO of Kompliant in a statement. “Joining forces with LegitScript accelerates innovation and allows us to deliver global scale and unmatched data-driven insights to clients across the entire merchant lifecycle.”
Kompliant was founded in 2020.