TJC-backed LegitScript picks up financial compliance platform Kompliant

Kompliant was founded in 2020

LegitScript, which is backed by TJC, has acquired Kompliant, a San Jose, California-based compliance platform for banks and financial services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

LegitScript is a Portland, Oregon-based provider of enterprise risk management solutions.

“Kompliant was founded to turn compliance into a growth superpower for the financial services industry, enabling effortless application, faster conversion, and a reduction in operating costs,” said Leo Patching, CEO of Kompliant in a statement. “Joining forces with LegitScript accelerates innovation and allows us to deliver global scale and unmatched data-driven insights to clients across the entire merchant lifecycle.”

Kompliant was founded in 2020.