TJC completes acquisition of DuPont’s Delrin business

Wilmington, Delaware-based chemicals company DuPont has completed its previously announced sale of a majority stake in its Delrin acetal homopolymer business to TJC.

At close, DuPont will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $1.28 billion which includes certain customary transaction adjustments, a note receivable of $350 million, and will retain a 19.9 percent non-controlling stake in the Delrin business.

Founded in 1982, TJC invests in the middle market. Based in New York City, the firm has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $23 billion.