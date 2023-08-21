TJC to acquire DuPont’s Delrin acetal homopolymer business; plus a food deal from Vestar Capital Partners

Good morning dealmakers. Obey Martin Manayiti here with today’s Wire, filling in for MK Flynn.

We will start with New York-based TJC (formerly known as The Jordan Company) announcing plans to acquire a majority ownership stake in Delrin from DuPont.

I will also feature a deal in which O2 Investment Partners-backed SIB Holdings made an investment in ProcureAmerica, a provider of contingency-based, cost reduction and contract compliance services.

We will then switch up things and have a look at a food related deal from Vestar Capital Partners portfolio company Roland Foods that is acquiring Gurnee, Illinois-based ifiGOURMET.

Manufacturing

DuPont has agreed to sell a majority ownership stake in its Delrin acetal homopolymer business to TJC. The transaction values the business at $1.8 billion.

Delrin acetal homopolymer is designed to replace metal in equipment used in markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. That includes gears, door system components, conveyor system components, medical delivery devices, ski bindings, zip fasteners and others.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

DuPont will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion, subject to customary transaction adjustments, a note receivable of $350 million, and will own a 19.9 percent non-controlling common equity interest in the Delrin business.

“Delrin is widely recognized as the material of choice for safety critical and high cost-of-failure applications across diverse end markets,” said Ian Arons, TJC partner.

“For over 60 years the Delrin business has leveraged its differentiated technologies and global manufacturing presence to provide its customers high-quality, innovative solutions. We are thrilled to have DuPont as a partner, and we look forward to working closely with the entire Delrin team to drive future growth in the business,” he added.

Business intelligence

SIB Holdings, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in San Juan Capistrano, California-based ProcureAmerica, a provider of contingency-based cost reduction and contract compliance services.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, SIB is a provider of invoice analysis, vendor management and contract compliance.

“ProcureAmerica’s culture, segment focus and business development strategies enhance the SIB platform as it continues to expand,” said Pat Corden, a partner at O2. “SIB is uniquely positioned to provide market-leading spend visibility and cost-optimization. We are thrilled to partner with the ProcureAmerica team and look forward to continued growth.”

Dessert time

Vestar Capital Partners-backed Roland Foods has acquired Gurnee, Illinois-based ifiGOURMET, an importer of gourmet dessert products and ingredients from around the world.

Roland Foods is a provider of fine global ingredients.

ifiGOURMET will be combined with AUI Fine Foods, Roland Foods’ sweet division, and ifiGOURMET’s owner and CEO Rick Brownstein will remain with the company.

“We are proud to support Roland Foods’ expansion with the acquisition of ifiGOURMET, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Keith and the entire Roland Foods and AUI Fine Foods team as they continue to identify new strategic acquisition opportunities,” said Ken O’Keefe, Vestar managing director and COO.

Keith Dougherty is the CEO of Roland Foods.

That’s it for me today.

PE Hub editor-in-chief MK Flynn will be back with the newsletter tomorrow.

Cheers,

Obey