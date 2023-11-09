TJC to sell CPI’s electronic device business to TransDigm Group

CPI’s EDB is a supplier of microwave components

Harris Williams LLC and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisors for TJC and CPI while Evercore is acting as financial advisor for TransDigm Group

TJC invests in the middle market

TJC has agreed to sell CPI’s electron device business to TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase price is about $1.4 billion in cash.

CPI was acquired by TJC in October 2022.

CPI’s EDB is a supplier of microwave components.

“We are proud to have partnered with the EDB team, the Company is very well positioned for future growth, and we are excited to see the continued impact their critical technologies will have for their customers,” said Erik Fagan, a partner at TJC in a statement. “The sale of the electron device business will allow CPI to focus on providing outstanding products and services to its customers in the satellite communications and medical industries.”

Harris Williams LLC and Goldman Sachs are acting as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel for TJC and CPI. Evercore is acting as financial advisor and BakerHostetler is serving as legal counsel for TransDigm Group.

Based in Palo Alto, California, CPI is a manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense industries.

TransDigm Group is a provider of of highly engineered aircraft components.

TJC invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1982.