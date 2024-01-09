Tonka Bay exits United Skin Specialists

Tonka Bay partnered with Dr. Brian Zelickson in 2015 to form USS and pursue a medical practice management strategy in dermatology

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as financial advisor to USS on the transaction

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Tonka Bay targets the manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution sectors

Tonka Bay Equity Partners LLC has sold United Skin Specialists LLC, a Minneapolis-based provider of practice management services to dermatology offices. The buyer was Schweiger Dermatology Group.

Tonka Bay partnered with Dr. Brian Zelickson in 2015 to form USS and pursue a medical practice management strategy in dermatology.

On the deal, Kam Kielhorn, a principal at Tonka Bay, said in a statement, “United Skin Specialists has developed into a leading dermatology practice management company in the Midwest with a talented group of providers and support staff. Schweiger Dermatology Group’s shared vision and values made them an ideal fit for USS. Combined, they are well positioned for continued success.”

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as financial advisor to USS on the transaction.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Tonka Bay targets the manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution sectors.