Tonka Bay invests in IT managed services provider Corporate Technologies

Tonka Bay Equity Partners LLC led the acquisition of Corporate Technologies, a Minneapolis-based IT managed services provider. Tonka Bay partnered with Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies, and Minneapolis-based private equity firm, Northstar Capital, in this transaction.

Shane Slominski, a partner at Tonka Bay, said in a statement, “Corporate Technologies has developed a reputation as the best-in-class IT managed services provider for small and mid-sized businesses, which is a large and expanding market. We’re very excited for the opportunity to partner with Jim, and the management team, to achieve the company’s next level of growth and success.”

