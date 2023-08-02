Tonka Bay promotes Huston to director

In his role at Tonka Bay, Huston sources, structures, and closes new investment opportunities and add-on acquisitions

Tonka Bay Equity Partners has promoted Zach Huston to director.

Huston joined Tonka Bay in 2020. In his role at Tonka Bay, Huston sources, structures, and closes new investment opportunities and add-on acquisitions.

Prior to joining Tonka Bay, Huston was a manager in the transaction advisory practice of Ernst & Young LLP.

“Zach has been a valuable member of our team for the past three years,” says Steve Soderling, a partner of Tonka Bay in a statement. “His promotion to director reflects the impact he has made and relationships he has built with our partner companies, and the value he has created for our investors.”

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Tonka Bay Equity Partners invests in the manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution sectors.