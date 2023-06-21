Topsin Consumer Partners acquires Three Dog Bakery’s consumer products unit

TDB’s existing management team will continue to lead the company in their current roles

Topspin Consumer Partners has acquired Three Dog Bakery’s consumer products division. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, TDB is a maker of dog treats.

“We see enormous opportunity in the pet consumables sector, and are excited to partner with Three Dog Bakery, whose innovative products have generated an avid consumer following,” said Leigh Randall, managing partner at Topspin in a statement. “TDB’s management team has successfully scaled the company through its product launches, established customer relationships, and thoughtful distribution expansion, and we look forward to partnering with the team to enter new categories and provide even more pet owners with unique, high-quality treats for their dogs.”

Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal advisor to Topspin.

Based in Mamaroneck, New York, Topspin invests middle-market consumer businesses.