Topspin-backed reCommerce acquires ecommerce accelerator Firefly Buys

Firefly Buys was established in 2006 by Ryan Flanegan, Ryan Kuelpman and Jonathan Katz.

Topspin Consumer Partners invested in reCommerce in May 2020

Based in Mamaroneck, New York, Topspin invests in middle-market consumer businesses

Deerfield Beach, Florida-based reCommerce, a partner to consumer brands selling through Amazon, has acquired Firefly Buys, an ecommerce accelerator. No financial terms were disclosed.

reCommerce is a portfolio company of Topspin Consumer Partners.

Firefly Buys was established in 2006 by Ryan Flanegan, Ryan Kuelpman and Jonathan Katz.

“We’re excited to welcome Firefly and their brand partners to reCommerce,” said reCommerce CEO Taylor Hamilton, in a statement. “As brands are increasingly seeing Amazon and other marketplaces as vital avenues for growth, our acquisition of Firefly and its service offering increases the value we provide to our brand partners.”

Topspin Consumer Partners invested in reCommerce in May 2020.

Based in Mamaroneck, New York, Topspin invests in middle-market consumer businesses.