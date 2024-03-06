Topspin-backed Three Dog Brands appoints Ross as CEO

Three Dog Brands is a Kansas City, Missouri-based maker of dog treats.

Three Dog Brands, a portfolio company of Topspin Consumer Partners, has named Kristi Ross as CEO.

Most recently, Ross was the chief marketing officer at Targeted PetCare. Prior to Targeted PetCare, Ross spent 16 years at Nestlé Purina where she held leadership positions across the commercial organization and was responsible for marketing and sales.

“Kristi is a proven leader known for building world class brands, finding new ways to go-to-market and leading high-performance teams to unlock growth,” said Ojas Vahia, a partner at Topspin Consumer Partners in a statement. “Her impressive background and passion for the pet sector align perfectly with TDB’s vision for the future.”

Jerry Dear will continue as president of Three Dog Brands, LLC.

