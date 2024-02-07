TowerBrook Capital to buy IT services firm CBTS

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal advisor to altafiber and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to TowerBrook

CBTS was founded in 1994

TowerBrook Capital Partners raised in excess of $23 billion to date

TowerBrook Capital Partners has agreed to acquire CBTS, a Cincinnati-based provider of IT solutions and services, from altafiber. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

“CBTS has built a longstanding brand as a trusted technology advisor and service provider to its customers over many years,” said Walter Weil, a managing director of TowerBrook in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with CBTS’s experienced management team and employee base to further broaden the company’s service offerings and market coverage while continuing to be laser focused on providing the best customer experience possible.”

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal advisor to altafiber and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to TowerBrook.

CBTS was founded in 1994.

TowerBrook Capital Partners raised in excess of $23 billion to date.