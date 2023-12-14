TowerBrook invests in protein products maker Demakes Enterprises

Demakes CEO Andrew Demakes will remain in his role

Stifel served as financial advisor to TowerBrook while Estabrook Advisors served as financial advisor to Demakes

TowerBrook Capital Partners has raised in excess of $22.8 billion to date.

TowerBrook Capital Partners has made a majority equity investment in Demakes Enterprises, a Lynn, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of protein products. No financial terms were disclosed.

A fourth-generation family business, Demakes was founded in 1914.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Demakes family to continue to build on the company’s legacy. Over the last century, Demakes has consistently delivered an innovative portfolio of products that resonate with U.S. consumers’ increasing demand for convenient, health-conscious choices,” said Michael Recht, managing director of TowerBrook in a statement. “We believe that combining the company’s core strengths with our experience scaling and growing consumer brands will foster an exciting phase of expansion both organically and through targeted acquisitions in coming years.”

Demakes CEO Andrew Demakes, Vice President of Sales Elias Demakes and Vice President of Plant Operations Timothy Demakes will continue managing Demakes in their current leadership roles while maintaining a significant minority stake in the company.

Stifel served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin acted as legal counsel to TowerBrook. Estabrook Advisors served as financial advisor and ArentFox Schiff acted as legal counsel to Demakes.

TowerBrook Capital Partners has raised in excess of $22.8 billion to date.